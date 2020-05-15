|
The Rev. Dominick Mammarella, 95, of Berwick, died Friday, May 8, 2020, at Berwick Retirement Village, II.
Born Oct. 17, 1924, in Mahanoy City, he was a son of the late Nicholas and Lucy (Cataldi) Mammarella, both immigrants from Italy.
One of eight children, Dominick was reared in the depths of the Great Depression in our country.
On the day after his graduation from Mahanoy City High School in 1942, Father Mammarella made his way to Baltimore, where he found work in an airplane factory assembling wings for B-26 Bombers. In 1943, when the world was deeply engrossed in war, he joined the Army Air Force, where he completed his training as radio-operator gunner on a B-24 Bomber. In northern Italy and throughout southern Europe, he and his crew completed 30 combat missions, a complete tour of duty. He was awarded the Distinguished Air Medal three times, along with other medals of valor.
After World War II ended, upon discharge from service, he began his seminary training at Mount St. Mary Seminary, Emmitsburg, Md., on October 12, 1945. He was ordained as a priest for Diocese of Harrisburg on May 30, 1953, by Bishop George Leech. Since his ordination, Father has served in the following pastoral assignments: St. Joan of Arc, Hershey; Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament, Harrisburg; Bishop McDevitt High School, Harrisburg; St. Joseph's Church, Berwick; Holy Family Church, Harrisburg; St. Joseph Church, Shamokin; Corpus Christi Church, Chambersburg; and most recently, returning to St. Joseph's Church, Berwick, from 1977 until his retirement in 2000.
During his tenure at St. Joseph's Church, Berwick, he was instrumental in expanding the church grounds and parking lot, acquiring the pipe/electronic organ and renovating the church with many essential improvements such as air conditioning, new heating systems and handicapped accessibility. With extensive landscaping of the church grounds, including the Assumption Fountain, the Unborn Shrine, the Rosary Walk, the Holy Family Shrine, the Stations of the Cross with the Burial Chapel, and the Resurrection statue, Father helped to create an atmosphere of peace and prayerful reflection. During the Christmas season, his annual outstanding religious display attracted thousands of people yearly, a striking reminder of the genuine religious meaning of Christmas.
Father Mammarella taught his parishioners the true meaning of Pastor and Shepherd - a loving, spiritual guide who prevents his fold from straying from God's ways. He touched the lives of many children and youth through his personal interest in Catholic education, CCD school of Religion and youth groups. Father Mammarella's greatest achievements and lasting legacy can be found in the spiritual lives of those to whom he ministered through his preaching ability, his concern for the sick and especially through the liturgy.
His parishioners were not the only ones to profit from his spiritual leadership, since he also touched the community at large through his active ecumenism with all churches and religions. For many years, he served on the local Salvation Army board, Beyond Violence board for abused women and children, and was one of the original founders of Berwick Area Ministerium. He instituted a monthly "Love of Neighbor" collection that is used to serve the needy of the Berwick area. Father was recognized as Distinguished Citizen of the Year for the Columbia Montour Boy Scouts, as well as Citizen of the Year for Berwick Chamber of Commerce.
Preceding him in death were his three siblings, Emma DeAngelo, George "Itsy" Mammarella and Nicholas "Itsy" Mammarella Jr.
Surviving are his four sisters, Theresa Kistler, of Harrisburg, Virginia Martin, of Mahanoy City, Gerry Scully, and dear brother-in-law, Jack Scully, of Mahanoy City, and Dolores "Lorri" Murtin, of N.J.; 12 nephews and 12 nieces.
A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated when conditions become appropriate. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Mahanoy City. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 721 Monroe St., Berwick, PA 18603. Arrangements are under the direction of Mayo Funeral Home Inc., Berwick. For additional information or to send online condolences, please visit www.mayofh.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on May 15, 2020