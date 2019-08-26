|
Don D. Emerich, 84, of Lewistown Valley, died Aug. 20, 2019, at home.
He was the husband of Anna (nee Herb) Emerich, to whom he was married 67 years.
Born Nov. 30, 1934, in Lewistown Valley, Don was a son of the late Francis R. and Emma E. (nee Dunn) Emerich.
He was a milkman, delivering milk for Heisler's and later Guer's Dairy. Until several months ago, Don worked at the Hometown Farmers Market. For 11 years, he was a member of the PA National Guard.
A member of First United Methodist Church, Tamaqua, Don had for many years been a member of the former Salem United Methodist Church, Tamaqua, where he was a Sunday school teacher. He was a member and past master of the Masonic Lodge No. 238, Tamaqua, and a member of Lehigh Consistory. A member of the New England Fire Company, Walker Township, Don was also a member of the American Hose Company, Tamaqua.
Don was predeceased by brothers, Francis Emerich and Charles Emerich, and great-grandson, Matthew.
In addition to his wife, Anna, he is survived by son, Troy Emerich, of New England, Walker Township; daughter, Lisa Blew and her husband, David, of Tuscarora; grandchildren, Nicholas Emerich, Elizabeth Robins, William Mellor, Nicole Smith, David Blew, Kara Blew and Mellisa Kuzo; great-grandchildren, Delylah, Jackson, Delilah, Scarlett, Brayden, Jade, Hannah and Jacob; sister, Diane Hope, of Lewistown Valley; nephews and nieces.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, with the Rev. Thad Hughes officiating. Interment in Odd Fellows Cemetery, 501 W. Broad St., Tamaqua, will follow. Calling hours will be from 9 until 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials in Don's name may be made to Tamaqua Salvation Army, 105 W. Broad St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are being handled by Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 26, 2019