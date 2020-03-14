|
|
Dona L. Casper, 62, of Saint Clair, formerly of the Minersville area, passed away on Wednesday at Schuylkill Center.
Born in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Edman and Eleanor Winand. She was a 1975 graduate of Minersville Area High School. She was last employed by Reidler Decal Corp., Saint Clair.
Dona is survived by four children, Melissa Valukevich, Pottsville, Anjelica Casper, Saint Clair, Heather Tafur, Basking Ridge, New Jersey, and Timothy Winand, Auburn; five grandchildren, including Haylea Winand. She is also survived by two siblings, Beverly Fish, Minersville, and David Winand, Phoenix Park; a niece, Elena Geiger.
Services were private at the convenience of the family. Dutcavich Funeral had charge. Visit www.dutcavich.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 14, 2020