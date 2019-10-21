|
Donald C. Hoke, 81, of West Main Street, Tremont, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at his residence.
Born July 6, 1938, in Rausch Creek, Tremont Township, he was a son of the late George Joseph and Elsie Elizabeth (Dodds) Hoke.
Donald was a graduate of Tremont High School. He worked for Fox Knapp and Penn Dye in Pine Grove.
Preceding him in death were three sisters, Minnie Neidlinger, Esther Bixler and Judith Thomason-Lane; three brothers, Warren Hoke, James Hoke and Joe Hoke.
Surviving are two sisters, Sandra Simpson, of Quapaw, Okla., and Linda Reidler, of Holden, Mo.; nieces and nephews.
Graveside services and interment will be held at a later date in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Tremont. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA, P.O. Box 332, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972, in his memory. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements, and you may send condolences to the family at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
