Donald David Hatter Sr., 60, of Tremont, passed away suddenly Saturday, July 20, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.



Born in Pottsville, Sept. 20, 1958, he was a son of Merwin and Nancy Miller Hatter, of Donaldson.



Don was a 1976 graduate of Pine Grove Area High School.



He was employed by Kane Steel, Pottsville, for 31 years until their closing. He currently was employed by Jeld-Wen Windows and Doors.



Don enjoyed being in the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.



In addition to his parents, he is survived by two sons, Donald "Donny" Hatter Jr. and Derrick Hatter (Ashley), both of Tremont; three brothers, Gary Hatter (Sally), Donaldson, Mark Hatter (Pam), Tremont, and his twin, Ronald, Lickdale; three grandchildren, Sloan, Alex and Kylie Hatter; nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Don's life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, at the Chapel of the Dimon Funeral Home Inc., Tower City, with Pastor Annette Shutt. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the chapel. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimnfuneralhome.com.



Published in Republican & Herald on July 23, 2019