Born on August 14, 1928, in Cressona, Pa., Donald E. Davis passed away on July 4.



He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Elizabeth J. (BJ) Davis; two sons, Paul (Kathryn) and Thomas (Joanne); daughter, Dona Horst (Thomas); and 10 grandchildren, Stefanie, Brian, Rachel, Scott, Nolan, J.D., Gregory, Brandon, Jeffrey and Madeline.



Don was predeceased by a son, Martin.



After graduating from Pottsville Area High School in 1946 then Seton Hall Preparatory School in 1947, Don signed with the New York Yankees and began a long professional baseball career with various organizations. In the off-seasons, Don attended the Pennsylvania State College and graduated in 1953 with a degree in Commerce.



During the Korean conflict, Don served in the U.S. Army at Ft. Carson, Colo., and played for the base's Army championship baseball team with a well-known future major league manager named Billy Martin. In the 1960s, he made an annual trek to Spring Training in Florida with Ed Romance of WPPA and WMIM to provide commentary on Ed's Saturday morning radio show about the major league baseball season.



Don and his brother, Robert, founded Davis Sporting Goods in Pottsville and were partners for 18 years. He was also president of the Donald E. Davis Insurance and Real Estate Agency Inc.



Community volunteerism included: President, Pottsville Lions Club; President, Pottsville Teener League; Head Coach, Pottsville American Legion Baseball team; Head Coach, Towne Drug and Fanelli's Teener League teams; Charter member, Pottsville Midget Football League; as well as President of the Schuylkill County Board of REALTORS and an Instructor of Real Estate at Penn State, Schuylkill Campus.



Retirement led Don and BJ to relocate to Ft. Myers, Fla., where they resided for over 25 years.



G-Pop loved his 10 grandchildren and taught them all his Penn State cheer "Firecracker, Firecracker, Boom, Boom, Boom." The one Penn State degree in 1953 blossomed into 16 more with another to follow in 2020. In his later years, it didn't get any better for Don to watch Nittany Lion football and Phillies baseball.



Memorial services will be held in Pottsville, Pa., at a date and place to be determined.



Published in Republican & Herald on July 7, 2019