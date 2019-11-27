|
Donald E. Fortner, 88, of Frackville, formerly of Tremont, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at home surrounded by his family.
Born in Cape May, N.J., Aug. 13, 1931, he was a son of the late Clyde Fortner and Florence (Ginder) Fortner Otto.
He served in the Coast Guard during the Korean War.
Donald worked as a computer technician for the Navy in Mechanicsburg.
He was a member of Most Blessed Trinity Roman Catholic Church, Tremont, and Frackville American Legion Post 398.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth (McClellan) Fortner; grandson, Christopher Bingaman; granddaughter, Jessica Bingaman; brother, Clyde Fortner.
Surviving are two daughters, Donann Lawson and her husband, David, of Frackville, Elizabeth Fortner, of Bowie, Md.; son, Thomas Fortner, of Joliett; grandson, Bruce Bingaman, of Gilbertsville; four great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday from Nice-Hart Funeral Home Inc., 9 N. Lehigh Ave., Frackville, with the Rev. Paul Rothermel officiating. Friends may call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hillside SPCA, PO Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901. Burial with military honors will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Tremont. Nice-Hart Funeral Home Inc., Frackville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to www.nicehartfuneralhome.com.
