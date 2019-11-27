Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nice-Hart Funeral Home
9 North Lehigh Ave
Frackville, PA 17931
570-874-0670
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Nice-Hart Funeral Home
9 North Lehigh Ave
Frackville, PA 17931
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Nice-Hart Funeral Home
9 North Lehigh Ave
Frackville, PA 17931
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Fortner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald E. Fortner


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald E. Fortner Obituary
Donald E. Fortner, 88, of Frackville, formerly of Tremont, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at home surrounded by his family.

Born in Cape May, N.J., Aug. 13, 1931, he was a son of the late Clyde Fortner and Florence (Ginder) Fortner Otto.

He served in the Coast Guard during the Korean War.

Donald worked as a computer technician for the Navy in Mechanicsburg.

He was a member of Most Blessed Trinity Roman Catholic Church, Tremont, and Frackville American Legion Post 398.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth (McClellan) Fortner; grandson, Christopher Bingaman; granddaughter, Jessica Bingaman; brother, Clyde Fortner.

Surviving are two daughters, Donann Lawson and her husband, David, of Frackville, Elizabeth Fortner, of Bowie, Md.; son, Thomas Fortner, of Joliett; grandson, Bruce Bingaman, of Gilbertsville; four great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday from Nice-Hart Funeral Home Inc., 9 N. Lehigh Ave., Frackville, with the Rev. Paul Rothermel officiating. Friends may call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hillside SPCA, PO Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901. Burial with military honors will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Tremont. Nice-Hart Funeral Home Inc., Frackville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to www.nicehartfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -