Donald E. Schwalm, 82, of Williamstown passed away Thursday evening.



Born in Valley View, Sept. 8, 1936, he was a son of the late Edward and Celica Bainbridge Schwalm.



He was a 1954 graduate of Williamstown High School. Donnie retired from Amp Inc. as a die designer.



He was a 52 year member of Ashlar Lodge F&AM 570, Lykens, where he served as a a past master.



He was an active member of Williamstown United Methodist Church, serving on various committees.



Donnie was a Williams Township supervisor for a number of years and served on the board of the Williams-town United Methodist Cemetery.



He enjoyed spending time with family and attending the grandchildren's sporting events.



Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Carol White Schwalm; a son, Keith Schaffer (Diana); three grandchildren, Jim (Kelly), Drew and Vicki; one great-grandchild, James; one brother, Larry Schwalm (Berdine).



Masonic services will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, at Williamstown United Methodist Church. Religious services will follow with Pastor Amanda Bressler. Visitation will be from 10 until 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Methodist Cemetery, Williamstown. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Williamstown Untied Methodist Church, 203 East St., Williamstown, PA 17098. Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the guest book, visit



