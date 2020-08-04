Home

Donald E. "Don" Wishing

Donald E. "Don" Wishing Obituary

Donald E. "Don" Wishing, 83, of Shenandoah Heights, passed away peacefully Sunday evening.

Born Aug. 27, 1936, in Mahanoy City, he was a son of the late Edward and Theresa (Besitka) Wishing.

He was a graduate of the former McAdoo High School.

Mr. Wishing served his country in the Pennsylvania National Guard and the Army when he was called to active duty for the Berlin Crisis in 1961.

Don was a produce manager and clerk for various grocery stores, first for Genetti's Supermarkets, Hazleton, and later in Shenandoah, and its successors, Victory, ACME and BI-LO Markets.

On Jan. 26, 1963, in Saint Casimir's Church, Shenandoah, he married the former Joann B. Ptaszkowski Paskey.

Don was a member of Divine Mercy Parish, Shenandoah, formerly Saint Casimir's Church and Saint George's Church. He was a life member of Shenandoah Heights Fire Company and UFCW Union. He was a member of the former Shenandoah AMVETS Post and was a former member of the Shenandoah and Frackville Elks. Don was a fan of all Philadelphia sports teams, especially basketball and football. He enjoyed the many trips he took to the casinos.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of 57 years, Joann B. Wishing, are cousins and friends.

Private services and interment with military honors will be held in Saint Casimir's Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please sign the guest book at www.woffuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 4, 2020
