Donald G. Harring, 86, of Newmanstown, formerly of Valley View, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.
He was born Wednesday, Jan. 18, 1933, in Pitman, a son of the late Harry L. and Esther Herb Harring.
Don served in the Army.
He was a truck driver for L.S. Geist Trucking, Hegins, for many years, after which he helped and worked with his son to build KL Harring Transportation, Bethel.
He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Valley View.
He was also a member of F&AM Valley Lodge 797, Valley View, Harrisburg Consistory and the Rajah Shrine, Reading. Don enjoyed NASCAR racing and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; by a brother, Harry Harring; and a sister, Ruby Smeltz.
He is survived by his wife, Myrl E. Tietsworth Harring, to whom he was married for 66 years. He is also survived by a son, Keith L. Harring and his wife, Lynda, of Bethel; a daughter, Karen E. Gilbert and her husband, Robert, of Myerstown; seven grandchildren, Drew Gilbert, Karley Siegfried, Justin Gilbert, Kaylyn Harring, Kali Harring, Keith Harring and Karsen Harring; a brother, Dr. Maynard Harring; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 24, at Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, with the Rev. Brian Beissel and the Rev. Carl Shankweiler officiating. A viewing will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the , 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.
