Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald G. Harring. View Sign Service Information Buffington-Reed Funeral Home 200 West Main Street Valley View , PA 17983 (570)-682-3070 Send Flowers Obituary





He was born Wednesday, Jan. 18, 1933, in Pitman, a son of the late Harry L. and Esther Herb Harring.



Don served in the Army.



He was a truck driver for L.S. Geist Trucking, Hegins, for many years, after which he helped and worked with his son to build KL Harring Transportation, Bethel.



He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Valley View.



He was also a member of F&AM Valley Lodge 797, Valley View, Harrisburg Consistory and the Rajah Shrine, Reading. Don enjoyed NASCAR racing and spending time with his family.



He was preceded in death by his parents; by a brother, Harry Harring; and a sister, Ruby Smeltz.



He is survived by his wife, Myrl E. Tietsworth Harring, to whom he was married for 66 years. He is also survived by a son, Keith L. Harring and his wife, Lynda, of Bethel; a daughter, Karen E. Gilbert and her husband, Robert, of Myerstown; seven grandchildren, Drew Gilbert, Karley Siegfried, Justin Gilbert, Kaylyn Harring, Kali Harring, Keith Harring and Karsen Harring; a brother, Dr. Maynard Harring; nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 24, at Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, with the Rev. Brian Beissel and the Rev. Carl Shankweiler officiating. A viewing will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the , 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601. Condolences can be left for the family at



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com





Donald G. Harring, 86, of Newmanstown, formerly of Valley View, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.He was born Wednesday, Jan. 18, 1933, in Pitman, a son of the late Harry L. and Esther Herb Harring.Don served in the Army.He was a truck driver for L.S. Geist Trucking, Hegins, for many years, after which he helped and worked with his son to build KL Harring Transportation, Bethel.He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Valley View.He was also a member of F&AM Valley Lodge 797, Valley View, Harrisburg Consistory and the Rajah Shrine, Reading. Don enjoyed NASCAR racing and spending time with his family.He was preceded in death by his parents; by a brother, Harry Harring; and a sister, Ruby Smeltz.He is survived by his wife, Myrl E. Tietsworth Harring, to whom he was married for 66 years. He is also survived by a son, Keith L. Harring and his wife, Lynda, of Bethel; a daughter, Karen E. Gilbert and her husband, Robert, of Myerstown; seven grandchildren, Drew Gilbert, Karley Siegfried, Justin Gilbert, Kaylyn Harring, Kali Harring, Keith Harring and Karsen Harring; a brother, Dr. Maynard Harring; nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 24, at Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, with the Rev. Brian Beissel and the Rev. Carl Shankweiler officiating. A viewing will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the , 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com Sign the guest book at Published in Republican & Herald on May 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.