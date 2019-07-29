|
|
Donald G. Wetzel, 79, of Ashland, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born in Lavelle, April 12, 1940, he was a son of the late Carl and Virginia Welker Wetzel.
He graduated from Ashland High School and worked at Laubenstine's in Ashland until his retirement.
He enjoyed antiques, gardening and was a championship dart shooter.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Gerald Wetzel.
Surviving are his wife, Nadia Horwath Wetzel; two daughters, Debbie, wife of George Manhart and Brenda, wife of Carl Deeter, both of Ashland; five grandchildren, Erin, Shauna, Justin, Briona and Jon; four great-grandchildren, Jacob, Aiden, Jadyn and Jordan; his best friend and dog, Scooter.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Citizens Cemetery, Lavelle. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Visit kullfuneral.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on July 29, 2019