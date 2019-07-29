Home

Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home
901 Centre St
Ashland, PA 17921
570-875-1680
Donald G. Wetzel

Donald G. Wetzel Obituary
Donald G. Wetzel, 79, of Ashland, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born in Lavelle, April 12, 1940, he was a son of the late Carl and Virginia Welker Wetzel.

He graduated from Ashland High School and worked at Laubenstine's in Ashland until his retirement.

He enjoyed antiques, gardening and was a championship dart shooter.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Gerald Wetzel.

Surviving are his wife, Nadia Horwath Wetzel; two daughters, Debbie, wife of George Manhart and Brenda, wife of Carl Deeter, both of Ashland; five grandchildren, Erin, Shauna, Justin, Briona and Jon; four great-grandchildren, Jacob, Aiden, Jadyn and Jordan; his best friend and dog, Scooter.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Citizens Cemetery, Lavelle. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Visit kullfuneral.com.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on July 29, 2019
