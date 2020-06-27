|
Donald Henry Nye, 81, of Kaska, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.
Born Dec. 6, 1938, in Millcreek, he was a son of the late George H. and Grace (Ulrich) Nye.
Don attended Penn State University, Schuylkill Campus. He served in the Marine Corps as a corporal from December 1955 until December 1958.
Don was a musician and a music teacher and involved in the family band "Kings and Queens," which was started in 1970, who played throughout the area. He was a black belt in Karate, Jujitsu and Brazilian Jujitsu.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Lorraine Stout; four brothers, Harold, Leonard, John and Marlin Nye.
Don is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marie Ann (Hardin) Nye, Kaska; two daughters, Donna Marie Nye and Sandra Mary Spontak, both of Kaska; two grandchildren, Sabrina Marie Spontak and Jonathon Charles Spontak; a brother, Wayne Nye, Lebanon; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services and interment will be held private with the Saint Clair Veterans Honor Guard providing military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901. Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, is in charge of arrangements. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.
