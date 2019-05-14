Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald "Donnie" Hughes. View Sign Service Information Donald J Butler Funeral Home 328 Sunbury St Minersville , PA 17954 (570)-544-6775 Send Flowers Obituary

Donald "Donnie" Hughes, 74, of West West Terrace, passed away peacefully Sunday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.



Born in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Joseph and Dorothy Davis Hughes.



He attended Cass Township schools. He was a member of the First Congregational Church, Minersville. He had worked construction, owned and operated Hughes Contracting with his brother, and later was a foreman with J.W. Zaprazny Inc. He served with the Pennsylvania National Guard. He was a former past master of Masonic Lodge 222, Cressona, and was a member of the Tall Cedars. He was also a former member of the Minersville Lions Club.



He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his family, attending his grandchildren's sporting events and sitting out by his pool. He also enjoyed watching western shows on TV.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Lauren Murphy, and a sister, Doris Klotunowitch.



He is survived by his wife of 52 years, the former LaRae Gauntlett; a son, Todd Hughes (Janine), West West Terrace; two daughters, Donelle Hughes (Brian), Pottsville, and Kendra Deeter (Craig), Berry's Grove; nine grandchildren, Cody Hughes, Laykin Hughes, Drake Hughes, Rachel Hughes, Kyle Lucas, Blake Deeter, Kyra Deeter, Gavin Vesay and Ridge Vesay; two great-grandchildren, Deegan and Isabella; a brother, Joseph Hughes and his wife, Antoinette, West West Terrace; nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at the Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, 328 Sunbury St., Minersville. The Rev. Joan Weiderhold, pastor of First Congregational Church, will officiate. Relatives and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home on Thursday and from 7 a.m. until the time of the service Friday. A Masonic service will be held 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Private interment in Mount Peace Cemetery, Minersville, will be at the convenience of the family. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions in memory of Donald to , 101 W. Frack St., Frackville, PA 17931, or to the First Congregational Church, 315 Sunbury St., Minersville, PA 17954. Contributions will also be accepted at the funeral home. To offer condolences to the family or to light a candle in Donald's memory, visit us at



