Donald J. Burns, 84, of Pottsville, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 27, at Lehigh Valley Hospital -Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street, Pottsville.
Born in Pottsville on March 19, 1935, he was a son of the late Frank M. and Camillus M. (Garrigan) Burns.
He was the loving husband of 56 years to Mary Ann (Puzauskie) Burns.
Don was a graduate of St. Stephen High School, Class of 1953. He also graduated from American Institute of Banking and Ford School of Business. He had been employed by the former Miners National Bank as security officer of bank properties for 40 years until his retirement in 1995. Don had also worked for City Bank of Washington and Schlitzer-Allen-Pugh Funeral Home.
He was a member of St. Stephen Roman Catholic Church, Port Carbon, having served as a lector. Don also belonged to Mechanicsville Beneficial Association, the former Mechanicsville Hose Company, Perry Township Game Association, Shoemakersville Game Association and the NRA. He also belonged to AARP, the former Pottsville Club, Mechanicsville Borough Sewer Authority, and had served as an adviser of the 4-H Club. Don loved to travel. Some of his favorite destinations were New England, Scotland, Ireland and Mexico.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Lewis F. Burns, in 2006.
In addition to his wife, Don is survived by a brother, Paul E. Burns, husband of Mary Montag Burns, Pottsville; a niece, Heather Bartashus Baker, Mechanicsburg; two grandchildren, Emma and Abigale Motta; a godchild, Laura Browne, County Cork, Ireland; and he was a Special Pop Pop to Chloe Sofia Heck.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at St. Stephen Roman Catholic Church, Port Carbon, officiated by Monsignor William Glosser. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at the church on Saturday. Interment will follow Mass at Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Family requests donations be made in Don's memory to St. Stephen Roman Catholic Church, 218 Valley St., Port Carbon, PA 17965. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 29, 2019