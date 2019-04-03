Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald "Ducky" Jones. View Sign





Born in Mill Creek, Feb. 10, 1946, he was a son of the late Charles and Susan Leddy Jones.



Donald served in the Army during the



Ducky retired as shovel operator from Reading Anthracite Co.



He was a member of St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair, Saint Clair Fish & Game Association and a charter member of Independent Hunting Club.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Christopher Jones, in 2015; sister, Bettylou Swartchick.



Surviving are three sons, Adrian Miller and his wife, Cathy, of Pottsville, Kevin Jones and his wife, Angela, of Pottsville, and Paul Jones, of Saint Clair; daughter, Michele Lutsky and her husband, Jason, of Pottsville; brother, Charles "Butch" Jones, of Maryland; two sisters, Nancy Olson, of Lavelle, and Kathleen Webb, of Mountain Top; seven grandchildren; nieces and nephews.



Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, 110 N. Second St., Saint Clair, PA 17970. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday from St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 250 E. Hancock St., Saint Clair, with Monsignor William F. Glosser officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Clare of Assisi Memorial Fund at the above address. Burial with military honors will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



