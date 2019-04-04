Donald "Ducky" Jones , 73, of Mill Creek Manor, Pottsville, died Tuesday at home surrounded by his family.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, 110 N. Second St., Saint Clair, PA 17970. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Monday from St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 250 E. Hancock St., Saint Clair, with Monsignor William F. Glosser officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Clare of Assisi Memorial Fund at the above address. Burial with military honors will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 4, 2019