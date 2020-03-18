|
Donald L. Ossman, 83, of Ashland, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at The Gardens at York Terrace, Pottsville.
Born Sept. 28, 1936, in Ashland, he was a son of the late Thomas and Agnes (Wetzel) Ossman.
Donald graduated from Butler Township High School. He was an Army veteran and served during the Korean War. He worked for Laubenstien's as a machinist until retirement.
Along with his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his wife, Fayann (Shoemaker) Ossman; brothers, Wilber, Elwood, Paul, William, Charles, Robert and Richard Ossman; sisters, Esther Singley, Catherine Bensinger, Elizabeth Ochs and Mary Fetterolf.
Surviving are his son, Donald G. Ossman and wife, Lorie, of Ashland; grandchildren, Schuyler, Jarod and Carissa; sister, Ruth Yentsch, of Boyertown; nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 20, at Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland, with the Rev. Dana Heckman-Biel officiating. Interment will be in Christ Church Cemetery, Fountain Springs. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of the arrangements, Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Visit www.kullfuneral.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 18, 2020