Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home
More Obituaries for Donald Weidman
Donald L. "WOLFie" Weidman

Donald L. "WOLFie" Weidman Obituary

Donald L. "WOLFie" Weidman, 66, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, at St. Luke's Hospice House, Bethlehem.

Donald was born in Lebanon, on May 9, 1954, a son of the late Beatrice (Bachman) and Elwood Weidman.

He retired as a machine operator at M & Q Packing Schuylkill Haven.

WOLFie enjoyed farming and had numerous entries from his farming abilities in the Schuylkill County Fair. He was a member of Landingville Fire Company and Schuylkill County Bee Keepers Association.

Donald is survived by a daughter, Tammy Weidman, of Orwigsburg. Donald is also survived by three sisters, Ellen Drazenovich, of Danville, Va., Kathy Wolf, of Tremonton, Utah and Joanne Bomgardner, of Lebanon; two brothers, Larry Weidman, of Newburg and Andrew Weidman, of Lebanon. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be left at www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, both in Schuylkill Haven.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 2, 2020
