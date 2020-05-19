|
|
Donald Michael Lubinsky Sr., of Pine Grove, passed away May 17, 2020, at his residence after a long and courageous battle with cancer with his loving and caring family by his side.
Born Feb. 14, 1951, in Cumbola, he was a son of the late Albert W. and Viola (Tobin) Lubinsky.
He was a 1968 graduate of Nativity BVM High School.
Don was a member of St. Ambrose Church, Schuylkill Haven.
He served 22 years in the Army Reserves, retiring as a master sergeant.
He spent 42 years on the railroad. He started his career in 1969 as clerk with Reading Railroad and worked to become the youngest regional sales manager in Reading history. Reading merged with Conrail and he became manager of fleet operations and also safety manager. Conrail then merged with CSX and he went to Jacksonville, Fla., to work as the director of public safety. Next, he worked in Indiana as a rail section chief with INDOT, ultimately retiring from Amtrak in Delaware as director of fleet operations.
He was a member of A.O.H. JFK Division, Pottsville, Fourth Degree member of Knights of Columbus, American Legion, Pine Grove, and Catholic War Vets, New Philadelphia.
His greatest joy was spending time with his son, Donny Jr., his daughter-in-law, Candace, and especially his granddaughter, Keyley. He enjoyed playing golf with his son every weekend. Don enjoyed spending his retirement with his wife, Theresa. Whether it was just going for walks, holding hands on the back deck, going to Atlantic City, walking the beaches, going on cruises or traveling, they enjoyed all of life's little adventures together.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Edward.
Don is survived by his loving wife, Theresa M. (Petrishko), to whom he was married for 47 years; his son, Donald M., husband of Candace; granddaughter, Keyley Bristol, Cumbola; his loving mother-in-law, Bertha Petrishko; two brothers, Joseph Lubinsky and wife, Geraldine, New Philadelphia, and Albert Lubinsky Sr. and wife, Maureen, Cumbola; four sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Lubinsky, Pottsville, Carol Hamera and husband, Leonard, Reading, Barbara Stepenosky and husband, David, Reading, and Joann Schultz and husband, Mark, Llewellyn; 10 nephews and six nieces.
A viewing will be held Friday, May 22, following CDC guidelines at Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon. Visitation will be held Saturday, May 23, at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven, with Monsignor Edward Zemanick officiating. Interment with military honors will be held Tuesday, May 26, in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to St. Ambrose Parish, 201 Randel St., Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 19, 2020