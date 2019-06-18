Donald Patrick Kerwick, 95, formerly of Pottsville, passed away Saturday in Kadima Rehabilitation and Nursing, Palmyra.



Born in Black Heath, Aug. 8, 1923, he was a son of the late Sylvester James and Kathryn Cecelia Ladden Kerwick.



He graduated from Cass Township High School in 1942 and from Penn State College in 1949 with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering.



Donald proudly served in the Army for three years during World War II.



He started his employment with the General Electric Co. in 1949 and retired in 1987. During his employment, he was primarily a design engineer at G.E.'s Jet Engine Plant in Cincinnati, Ohio. For two years, he was also the G.E. Resident consulting engineer, Southern Italy. While in Italy, his headquarters were at the Alfa Romeo Aviation Plant in Pomigliano d' Arco near Naples.



After retirement from G.E., he moved to Hershey to live with his nephew-in-law, Jan Yupcavage.



His hobbies were photography and golf, reading histories and biographies, listening to classical music mostly opera, and traditional jazz.



He had a strong interest in, and participation in, politics.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, James Edmund and Joseph Edward.



Surviving are sisters, Mary Elizabeth Burke, Margaret Ann Barnhill and Kathryn Wuest. Donald was a close friend of Dr. Beatrice C. Lampkin.



A Memorial Mass will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 319 Mahantongo St., Pottsville. Interment with military honors will follow in Our Lady of Calvary Cemetery, Pottsville. Lord-Bixler Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at lordbixler.com.



