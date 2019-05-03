Donald R. Muldowney, 84, of Pottsville, died Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill.
He was born June 13, 1934, in Pottsville, a son of the late William L. and Mildred Bentz Muldowney.
He was a 1954 graduate of Pottsville Area High School.
He was a veteran, having served in the Army.
Prior to retiring, he was employed by Package Corp. of America, Trexlertown.
Donald was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Minersville.
Throughout his life, Donald loved all animals especially dogs.
He was preceded in death by a brother, William J. Muldowney.
Surviving are a sister, Shirley Morgan, Pottsville; nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday at James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville, with SALM Regnal Leibensperger officiating. Family and friends are invited to a viewing from 8:30 a.m. until the time of services. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions made to Hillside SPCA, PO Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901. Interment with military honors will be held at Mount Peace Cemetery, Minersville. Please share your memories and condolences with Donald's family by signing the guestbook at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.
