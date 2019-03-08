Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald T. Kahley. View Sign





Don was born in Delano, Aug. 16, 1952, a son of the late Violet Deitz and Robert Kahley.



Don graduated from Mahanoy Area High School.



He had worked for City Shirt, Mahanoy City, Fiber Rite, Delano, and Chromatex, Hazleton.



Don is preceded in death by a brother, Robert; sisters, Joan Kahley and Barbara Sabol; brother-in-law, Wayne Garraway; two nephews, Daniel Sabol Jr. and Wayne Garraway Jr.



Don is survived by two sons, Scott Kahley and his fiancée, Kim Franklin, of Mahanoy City, and Donald Jr., of Jacksonville, Fla.; a sister, Ann Garraway, of Frackville; brother-in-law, Daniel Sabol. He was the husband of Sandy Kahley, Mahanoy City. He is also survived by five grandchildren.



Memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, with Deacon Dave Henninger officiating. Friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. is in charge of arrangements.



