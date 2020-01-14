|
Donald W. "Sluggo" Andrews, 88, of Pottsville, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.
Born May 29, 1931, in Phoenix Park, he was a son of the late William C. and Margaret B. (Gwyther) Andrews.
He was a 1949 graduate of the former Branch Township High School. After high school, he worked briefly at ALCOA, before enlisting in the Navy. From 1951-55, he served his country aboard the USS Salem as a 3rd Class gunner's mate.
Donald was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Pottsville. He was also a member of Central Pennsylvania Teamsters Local 429, Humane Fire Company No. 1.
In 1952, he married the love of his life, Joan Felsburg Andrews, who preceded him in death in 2017.
Don worked as a truck driver for several companies, including Schuylkill Products, Felty Brick and his last employer, Liberty Oil Co., until his retirement in 1994.
During retirement, he volunteered delivering Meals on Wheels with his good buddy, Charles "Chow" Heffner, and working at the senior center in Pottsville. During the summer, he enjoyed going to the JFK pool. He also enjoyed watching old Westerns on TV, crossword search puzzles and spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by infant daughter, Debra Sue Andrews; brother, Russell Andrews; sister, Geraldine M. "Geri" Miller; sister-in-law, Lois Walsh.
He is survived by daughter, Wendy Kline, Bethlehem; son, Donald W. Andrews Jr., husband of Donna, Pottsville; grandchildren, Alison Piripavel, Adam Kline, Jill Kline and Lindsay Andrews; great-grandchildren, Matison and Thomas Piripavel, Nathan Kline and Londyn Platts; son-in-law, Kenneth Kline Jr.; cousin, Shirley Truxelle.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home, 515 W. Market St., Pottsville, with Pastor Chris Rothharpt officiating. Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment with military honor will follow in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to National , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Please visit SchlitzerAllenPugh.com to leave a condolence for the Andrews family.
