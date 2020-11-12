Home

Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home
110 N. 2nd St
St. Clair , PA 17970
570-429-0610
Donald Wayne Schwartz Obituary

Donald Wayne Schwartz, 76, of New Philadelphia, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at St. Luke's University Hospital, Bethlehem.

Born Aug. 1, 1944, in Austin, Texas, he was a son of the late Joseph and Catherine (Garrett) Schwartz.

He attended Schuylkill Haven High School, where he was a standout three-sport varsity athlete in football, basketball and baseball. He played legion baseball for Frackville, before playing semi-pro for Bethel Pirates. He was inducted into Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame Allen Rogowicz Chapter, where he received the Meritorious Achievement Award. Donald then gave back as a coach for New Philadelphia Little League and Schuylkill Valley Teener League for many years.

Donald worked as a millwright for Bethlehem Steel Corporation, Bethlehem, until its closure. He was a member of the United Steelworkers of America Local 2599 and also excelled in the union's slow pitch softball league for his team "The Green Machine."

He was of Lutheran faith; a member of Deep Run All Sports Club and Lone Pine Sportsman Club.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter, Kelly Jean (Schwartz) Lloyd, on Aug. 3, 2020.

Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Rosalie (Benulis) Schwartz; a daughter, Susan Schroding and her husband, Kyle; two sons, Don Schwartz and his wife, Stephanie, and Dr. Wesley Schwartz and his companion, Jessica Eiler; brother, Joseph Schwartz and his wife, Sally; Carolyn Miller, wife of the late John Miller; Cheryl Nebistinsky and her husband, Leonard; Donna Halpern and her husband, Alden; grandchildren, Kaia Phillips and her husband, Matt; Kaitlyn Schroding and her companion, Nicholas Harman; Abby Schroding; Kyle Schroding Jr.; Peightyn Schwartz; Samantha Lloyd; cousins, nieces and nephews.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 12, 2020
