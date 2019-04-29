Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Jane Evans. View Sign Service Information Robert A. Evans Jr Funeral Home 208 Pike Street Port Carbon , PA 17965 (570)-622-8411 Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Middleport, Oct. 7, 1952, she was a daughter of the late Anna Mae Pollick Banavage, who died in 2008.



Donna was a graduate of Nativity BVM High School, Class of 1970. She worked as the manager of the Pottsville Senior Center for more than 25 years and was an LPN for more than 30 years.



Her greatest loves were her children, her grandchildren and God. Spending time with her grandchildren meant everything to her. She also loved yard sales and antiquing.



Another joy of her life was seeing Bruce Springsteen with her sister. They were such good times to her, and together they saw Bruce in concert more than 40 times.



In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Donton, in 2009; and her lifelong friend, Larry James Jr., in 2015.



Donna is survived by three children, Melissa McAndrew and her husband, Tom, Port Carbon, and Jodi Evans and Larry James, both of Pottsville; four grandchildren, Taylor Horning and her fiancé, Domenic Mercuri, Derek James, and Molly and Sam Freiler, all of Pottsville; two sisters, Joan McAnany, Maryland, and Mae Mohl and her husband, Mart, Pottsville; nieces and nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, at Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church, New Philadelphia, with the Rev. Ronald J. Minner officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 8:30 until 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon. Interment will be held in Holy Family Cemetery, New Philadelphia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Donna's memory to Pottsville Senior Center, 201 N.Centre St., Pottsville, PA 17901.



