Donna M. (Hummel) Dillman, 57, a lifelong resident of Frackville, passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side. She suffered from a chordoma for the past nine and a half years.
Donna loved spending time with her family, especially her three grandchildren, Katelynn Himes, Monica and Brianna Jones.
Born in Pottsville, Dec. 26, 1961, she was a daughter of the late Ralph L. and Mardel Miller Hummel.
She was a graduate of North Schuylkill High School, Class of 1979, and graduated from the North Vo-Tech with a Certificate in textiles. Donna previously worked as a machine operator for City Shirt and the former Model Garment factory, both of Frackville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Deborah Hummel, in 1989.
Donna is survived by her husband of 39 years, Robert C. Dillman, of Frackville; two daughters, Jennifer Himes and husband, Joseph, and Tara Dillman, both of Frackville; three sisters, Kathy Tarn and husband, Bill, of New Lisbon, N.J., Darlene Boyer and husband, Jack, of Girardville, and Diana Andrewcavage and husband, Mark, of Frackville; a brother, Ralph Hummel Jr. and wife, Cathy, of Fountain Springs; a special Aunt Ann Marie and Uncle James Somers; nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home, Frackville, with the Rev. Jeff Merwine officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Donna's name to Birthright of Frackville Inc., 10 N. Lehigh Ave., Frackville, PA 17931.
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 27, 2019