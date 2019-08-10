|
Donna M. Drye, 68, of Saint Clair, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.
She was born in Pottsville, June 6, 1951. She was a daughter of the late William R. Long Sr. and she is survived by her mother, Anna Mae (Krammes) Long, whom she resided with in Saint Clair.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Pottsville. Donna worked at the former Good Samaritan Hospital, Pottsville.
Donna was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Stoltz. She is also preceded in death by a granddog, Jake.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her son, Jody Long, husband of Brenda, of Pottsville; a daughter, Andrea Wagner, wife of Seth, of Myerstown; a brother, William Long Jr., of Saint Clair; a brother, David A. Long, of Pottsville; a grandson, Dylan Bohr, of Myerstown; and nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair, with the Rev. Chris Rothharpt officiating. Friends are invited to call from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. The interment will be held at Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of arrangements.
