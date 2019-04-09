Donna M. Novak, 71, of Minersville, passed away Thursday, April 4, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Born in Pottsville, April 11, 1947, she was a daughter of the late Emil and Dorothy Jean Appleby Novak.
She was a graduate of Nativity BVM High School and the Pottsville School of Nursing and retired from the Uniform Corner as a sales clerk.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Paul Novak.
Donna is survived by her children, Jeff Walcott, Schuylkill Haven, Brianne Lazarchick, Port Carbon, and Pamela Rizzardi, Minersville; seven grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, with Rebecca D. Devlin, certified celebrant, officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Interment will be privately held at the family's convenience. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, both in Schuylkill Haven.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 9, 2019