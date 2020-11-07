Home

Donna M. Stephenson Obituary

Donna Marie (Cherapan) Stephenson, 67, of Glen Saint Mary, Fla., passed away peacefully Monday, Oct. 26, at her home.

Donna was born in Ashland to the late Peter and Mary (Krolick) Cherapan.

She attended North Schuylkill High School, Ashland, and married William J. Stephenson III in April 1971 at ABVM Ukrainian Catholic Church, Centralia.

Donna lived in Largo, Fla., for 28 years before relocating to Glen Saint Mary in 2017 after her retirement as an accounting specialist for the Pinellas County tax collector. She was a member of American Legion Auxiliary, Centralia/Wilburton, and St. Mary Catholic Church, Macclenny, Fla. She loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren and enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, watching birds and feeding her bunnies. She also enjoyed traveling and playing Candy Crush.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her grandmother, Estelle Andrada "Nana."

Donna is survived by her loving husband, William; her two sons, William John Stephenson IV "Bill" (Suzanne), of Boca Raton, Fla., and Michael Stephenson (Loretta), of Wesley Chapel, Fla.; one sister, Tina Eisenhart (Charlie), of Mount Carmel. Four grandchildren, Sydney, William V., Ava and Hayden Stephenson, also survive.

A funeral service to honor the life of Donna was held Saturday, Oct. 31, at Chapel of Guerry Funeral Home, Macclenny, Fla., with Father Richard Rasch of St. Mary Catholic Church officiating.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 7, 2020
