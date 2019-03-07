Donna Pucklavage, 64, of Tuscarora, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Salisbury Township.
|
She was the wife of Joseph Pucklavage, to whom she was married 35 years.
Born in Shenandoah, Nov. 27, 1954, Donna was a daughter of the late John and Rita Leshko Bistronish.
A 1972 graduate of Mahanoy Area High School, she earned an associate's degree from Marywood College. Donna was a kindergarten aide for the former St. Jerome's School and previously Schuylkill County Child Development. She was a member of The Parish of St. John XXIII, Tamaqua.
In addition to her husband, Joseph, Donna is survived by daughter, Amy Jedlovec and her husband, Benjamin, of Schnecksville; grandchildren, Juliet, Lucy and Zellie Jedlovec; sisters, Anita Vezasis and her husband, Albert, of Sunset Beach, N.C., and Michele Bistronish, of Tuscarora.
A Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 9, in St. John XXIII Catholic Church, 307 Pine St., Tamaqua. Call from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the church. Memorials in Donna's name may be made to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901, or a . Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are being handled by Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua.
