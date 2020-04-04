Home

James E. Humphrey Funeral Home - Pottsville
1112 West Market Street
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-1403
Donnalee Koons
Donnalee D. Koons

Donnalee D. Koons, 78, of Pottsville, died Thursday at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

She was born July 2, 1941, in Schuylkill Haven, a daughter of the late Louis and Dorothea Heller Heinbach.

She was employed by Schuylkill County Courthouse and also worked for various textile companies prior to retiring.

Donnalee was a member of Grace Evangelical Congregational Church, Schuylkill Haven.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Moyer; her second husband, Galene Koons; five sisters, Hilda Achenbach, Jean Bowman, Mary Rothacker, Janie and Nancy Moyer.

Surviving are her children, Brenda Kline, of Pottsville, Robert Moyer, of Schuylkill Haven; stepchildren, Dawn Brobst, of Pottsville, Karen Fuller, of Pottsville, Robert Koons, of Valentine, Neb., Sheryl Lathrop, of Hillman, Minn., Scott White, of Lahmansville, Va., Bonnie Culbert, of Pottsville; 19 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; a sister, Shirley Robbins, of Florida; nieces and nephew.

Private graveside services with interment will be held in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions made to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901. Arrangements are under the care of James B. Humphrey, F.D., James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville PA, 17901. Please share your memories and condolences with Donnalee's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 4, 2020
