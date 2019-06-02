|
|
Doreen D. Holmes, 62, of Louck Road, Pine Grove, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at home.
Born Oct. 9, 1956, in Shawano, Wis., she was a daughter of the late Reuben and Edna Teske Buettner.
She attended Northeast Technical College, Green Bay, Wis., where she studied graphic arts.
Preceding her in death was a sister, Faye Jung.
Doreen was a "Great Wife" to her husband of 31 years 5 months, Daniel Holmes.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Heather Holmes and Bob Draheim, of Menasha, Wis., and their children, Jada, Nadia and Logan Draheim; son, Joshua and wife, Amanda Holmes, of Debary, Fla., and their children, Wyatt Daniel and Tobias Dexter Holmes; brother, Allen and wife, Nancy Buettner, of Gresham.
There will be a visitation from 2 until 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove. You may send condolences to the family online at www.hlnsyderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on June 2, 2019