Home

POWERED BY

Services
H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen Holmes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen D. Holmes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Doreen D. Holmes Obituary
Doreen D. Holmes, 62, of Louck Road, Pine Grove, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at home.

Born Oct. 9, 1956, in Shawano, Wis., she was a daughter of the late Reuben and Edna Teske Buettner.

She attended Northeast Technical College, Green Bay, Wis., where she studied graphic arts.

Preceding her in death was a sister, Faye Jung.

Doreen was a "Great Wife" to her husband of 31 years 5 months, Daniel Holmes.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Heather Holmes and Bob Draheim, of Menasha, Wis., and their children, Jada, Nadia and Logan Draheim; son, Joshua and wife, Amanda Holmes, of Debary, Fla., and their children, Wyatt Daniel and Tobias Dexter Holmes; brother, Allen and wife, Nancy Buettner, of Gresham.

There will be a visitation from 2 until 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove. You may send condolences to the family online at www.hlnsyderfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now