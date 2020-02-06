Home

Doreen M. Jessen

Doreen M. Jessen Obituary
Doreen M. Jessen, 52, formerly of Frackville, now of Breinigsville, passed away Feb. 3, 2020, in her home. She was the wife of Kenneth T. Jessen.

Born in Pottsville, she was a daughter of Laura (Wagner) Flickinger.

She was a 1985 graduate of North Schuylkill Junior/Senior High School and received her bachelor's degree from Penn State University.

She was predeceased by a brother, Robert Stine.

Survivors are her husband; children, Megan Boyer and her husband, Jay, Alyssa and Jerry McCabe, Mikkel and Noah Jessen; brother, Norm Flickinger and his wife, Candy; nieces and nephews, including her goddaughter, Krystal Flickinger; grandchildren, Adriana, Sebastian and Jayden.

Services will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton streets, Allentown. A viewing will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sparrow Schools Educational Trust at www.sparrowschools.co.za or by visiting their Facebook page.

Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 6, 2020
