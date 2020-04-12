|
Doris A. Hillman, 75, of Auburn, who passed away Friday at ManorCare, Pottsville, was the daughter of the late Charles and Florence Strausser Long.
Doris was preceded in death by a husband, Richard, and a son, Robert.
Surviving are three children, Kay, Kathy and Theresa; three sisters, Beatrice, Catherine and Erma; two brothers, Donald and Dale; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren.
Services are private. James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair, in charge.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 12, 2020