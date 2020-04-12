Home

POWERED BY

Services
James H. Evans Funeral Home
347 South 2nd St
St. Clair , PA 17970
570-429-0663
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Hillman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris A. Hillman

Send Flowers
Doris A. Hillman Obituary
Doris A. Hillman, 75, of Auburn, who passed away Friday at ManorCare, Pottsville, was the daughter of the late Charles and Florence Strausser Long.

Doris was preceded in death by a husband, Richard, and a son, Robert.

Surviving are three children, Kay, Kathy and Theresa; three sisters, Beatrice, Catherine and Erma; two brothers, Donald and Dale; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren.

Services are private. James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair, in charge.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -