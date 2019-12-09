Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home
6th & West Market Sts.
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-7888
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Purcell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris A. Purcell


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris A. Purcell Obituary
Doris A. Purcell, 90, of Pottsville, died Friday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.

Born Sept. 1, 1929, in Schuylkill Haven, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Anna (Battersby) McGugart.

She was a member of St. Patrick R.C. Church, Pottsville.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters and a son-in-law, Gary Hemerly.

Doris is survived by her husband, George Purcell Jr., Pottsville; son, George, husband of Alice, Pottsville; daughter, Elizabeth Hemerly, Pottsville; grandchildren, Gary Hemerly, Pottsville, Angela Purcell, Berwick and George Purcell, Schuylkill Haven; great-grandchildren, Devon Michael Hemerly, Charlie Marie Louise Hemerly, Natalie Purcell and twins, Connor and Bella Purcell; nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be privately held at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville. Interment will be on the grounds of Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Schlitzer Allen Pugh F.H., 515 W. Market St., Pottsville, PA 17901, has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit schlitzerallenpugh.com to leave a condolence for the Purcell family.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -