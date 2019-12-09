|
Doris A. Purcell, 90, of Pottsville, died Friday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Born Sept. 1, 1929, in Schuylkill Haven, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Anna (Battersby) McGugart.
She was a member of St. Patrick R.C. Church, Pottsville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters and a son-in-law, Gary Hemerly.
Doris is survived by her husband, George Purcell Jr., Pottsville; son, George, husband of Alice, Pottsville; daughter, Elizabeth Hemerly, Pottsville; grandchildren, Gary Hemerly, Pottsville, Angela Purcell, Berwick and George Purcell, Schuylkill Haven; great-grandchildren, Devon Michael Hemerly, Charlie Marie Louise Hemerly, Natalie Purcell and twins, Connor and Bella Purcell; nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be privately held at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville. Interment will be on the grounds of Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Schlitzer Allen Pugh F.H., 515 W. Market St., Pottsville, PA 17901, has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit schlitzerallenpugh.com to leave a condolence for the Purcell family.
