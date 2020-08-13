Home

Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. - Mahanoy City
300 West Center Street
Mahanoy City, PA 17948
(570) 773-2080
Doris Bergmark
Doris Bergmark

Doris Bergmark Obituary

Doris Bergmark, 84, of Mahanoy City, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital, Orwigsburg.

Doris was born March 2, 1936, in Philadelphia, a daughter of the late Kathryn and Harry Smalley.

She was the best mom and mom mom any family could ask for.

She was preceded in death by son, Frank Hart, and Florence Miller; brothers, Elmer and Harry Smalley; sisters, Kathryn Jones and Ann Pieschl.

Doris is survived by two daughters, Kathryn Jones, of Upper Darby, and Susan Cooper, of Florida; two sons, Timothy Hart, of San Antonio, Texas, and Frank III, of Pottsville; a sister, Florence Major, of Corbin, Ky., a brother, Carl "Butch" Smalley, of Sharon Hill; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be private at the convenience of the family with the Rev. Fred Crawford officiating. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 13, 2020
