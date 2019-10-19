|
|
Doris C. Schaeffer, 90, of Williamstown, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, at her home.
Born in Lykens, Oct. 11, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Albert Miller and Maude Woods.
Doris was a graduate of the former Williamstown High School. She retired from the former Bestok garment factory, Tower City. Doris was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Williamstown, where she belonged to the choir and Parish Council of Catholic Women. She enjoyed crocheting, doing crossword puzzles and gardening. Her family meant the world to her and enjoyed spending time with them.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Schaeffer Sr., 2003.
Surviving are her four children, George J. Schaeffer Jr., of Williamstown, Kenneth L. Schaeffer (Cheryl), of Williamstown, Cheryl Long (Paul), of Tower City, and Carol Maurer (Paul), of Williamstown; six grandchildren, Mike Long, Jayme Schaeffer, Carmen Moore, Mandy, Kyle and Kent Schaeffer; two great-grandsons, Carter Moore and Chael Myers.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Williamstown, with the Rev. Michael Opaki as celebrant. Burial will be held in the parish cemetery. Viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Memorial donations in memory of Doris should be made to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, c/o Parish Office, 732 Main St., Lykens, PA 17048. Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 19, 2019