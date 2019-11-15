|
Doris D. Popovich, 92, formerly of Schuylkill Haven, currently of Clayton, N.C., passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 14, at Johnston Healthcare, Smithfield, N.C.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven. A viewing will be held from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesday prior to Mass in the church's chapel. Interment will follow Mass in Cressona Cemetery, Cressona. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 15, 2019