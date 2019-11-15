Home

Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home
26 Chestnut Street
Cressona, PA 17929
570-385-3050
Doris D. Popovich

Doris D. Popovich Obituary
Doris D. Popovich, 92, formerly of Schuylkill Haven, currently of Clayton, N.C., passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 14, at Johnston Healthcare, Smithfield, N.C.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven. A viewing will be held from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesday prior to Mass in the church's chapel. Interment will follow Mass in Cressona Cemetery, Cressona. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, has been entrusted with arrangements.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 15, 2019
