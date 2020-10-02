Home

Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home
1323 Centre St.
Ashland, PA 17921
570-875-4171
Doris L. Fuller

Doris L. Fuller Obituary

Doris L. Fuller, 87, of Frackville, former Shamokin resident, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born June 11, 1933, in Newburgh, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late William and Marjorie Utter Renshaw. She attended Newburgh Area High School and was employed as a home cleaner until her retirement. Doris attended Pattersonville Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Deerwood Fuller, passing in 1975, and a daughter, Marjorie Pate.

Survivors are daughter, Sharon, wife of Robert Spalti, of Frackville; daughter, Cindy, wife of Leland Travis, of North Carolina; son, Dennis Fuller and his wife, Cindy, of New York, N.Y.; sister, Eleanor McCabe, of Trevorton; grandchildren.

A future memorial service will be private. Memorials may be made to Watchtower, 900 Red Mills Road, Wallkill, N.Y. 12589. Visit www.Fritzfuneralhome.com. Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 2, 2020
