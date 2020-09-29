Home

Doris M. Shade

Doris M. Shade Obituary

Doris M. Shade, 91, of Gratz, passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at her residence.

She was born Friday, April 19, 1929, in Hegins, a daughter of the late Paul L. Masser and the late Elda K. Reed Masser.

She was a graduate of the former Hegins Township High School and Central Penn Business College.

She was the owner of the former Masser's Store, Hegins.

She was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Sacramento, where she was very active in church activities, and a member of Northern Cluster of Churches.

Doris was also a Weight Watcher leader for 25 years, a member of Gratz Fair Association, Gratz Historical Society and Lykens Township Grange.

Her husband, Allen A Shade, passed away in 2000. She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Mark Helwig.

She is survived by two sons, Thomas L. Leitzel and his wife, Jeanne, of Hendersonville, N.C., and Timothy P. Leitzel and his wife, Patti, of Millersburg; a daughter, Christine Behm and her husband, Robert, of Wyomissing; two stepsons, Gary Shade and his wife, Sue, of Halifax, and David Shade, of Millersburg; a stepdaughter, Debbie Kreitzer, of Port Trevorton; a granddaughter, Angela Helwig and her fiancé, Rick Price II; a grandson, Jay Leitzel and his fiancée, Kayla Williams; other grandchildren; a sister, Marjorie Comella, of Gates Mills, Ohio.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View. Please follow COVID-19 guidelines for the visitation. Following the visitation, the procession will leave the funeral home for graveside services in Union Cemetery, Gratz, with the Rev. Raymond Holland officiating.

A memorial service will be held at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Sacramento, at a later date.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 29, 2020
