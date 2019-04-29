Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris M. Wetzel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Doris M. Wetzel, 81, of Barry Township, went home to her Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 27, surrounded by her family.



Born in Clarks Valley, Jan. 17, 1938, she was a daughter of the late Gurney and Beatrice Fetterhoff Rabuck.



Doris was a member of Foursquare Gospel Church, Muir.



Her life revolved around her family. They meant the world to her. She enjoyed watching the Phillies and crocheting.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Carl Wetzel, in 2017; an infant son, Paul Wetzel; brothers, Lloyd, Donnie, Bill and Jim Rabuck; sisters, Bertha Weaver and Joyce Schaeffer.



Surviving are her seven children, Jamie Tyler, Tremont, Carl W. Wetzel Jr. and his wife, Michelle, Barry Township, June Greco and her husband, Chuck, Danville, Connie Smith and her husband, Andy, Christianburg, Va., Donna Boyer and her husband, Paul, Danville, Ann Beruck and her husband, Al, Hegins and Gladys Wetzel and her husband, Damian, Hegins; sister, Edith Rabuck, Tower City; brother, Gurney "Skip" Rabuck, Williamstown; 16 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 3, at Foursquare Gospel Church, Muir, with Pastor Luke Heald officiating. Viewing will be from 1 until 2 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Barry Salem Cemetery, Weishample. Memorial donations in Doris' name can be made to Muir Foursquare Gospel Church, 111 E. Washington St., Tower City, PA 17980. Dimon Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements. To sign the guest book, visit



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Doris M. Wetzel, 81, of Barry Township, went home to her Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 27, surrounded by her family.Born in Clarks Valley, Jan. 17, 1938, she was a daughter of the late Gurney and Beatrice Fetterhoff Rabuck.Doris was a member of Foursquare Gospel Church, Muir.Her life revolved around her family. They meant the world to her. She enjoyed watching the Phillies and crocheting.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Carl Wetzel, in 2017; an infant son, Paul Wetzel; brothers, Lloyd, Donnie, Bill and Jim Rabuck; sisters, Bertha Weaver and Joyce Schaeffer.Surviving are her seven children, Jamie Tyler, Tremont, Carl W. Wetzel Jr. and his wife, Michelle, Barry Township, June Greco and her husband, Chuck, Danville, Connie Smith and her husband, Andy, Christianburg, Va., Donna Boyer and her husband, Paul, Danville, Ann Beruck and her husband, Al, Hegins and Gladys Wetzel and her husband, Damian, Hegins; sister, Edith Rabuck, Tower City; brother, Gurney "Skip" Rabuck, Williamstown; 16 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 3, at Foursquare Gospel Church, Muir, with Pastor Luke Heald officiating. Viewing will be from 1 until 2 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Barry Salem Cemetery, Weishample. Memorial donations in Doris' name can be made to Muir Foursquare Gospel Church, 111 E. Washington St., Tower City, PA 17980. Dimon Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com Sign the guest book at Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close