|
|
Doris (Horstman) Reamer, 83, of Pottsville, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, at ManorCare Health Service, Pottsville.
Born in Hamilton, Wis., Oct. 15, 1935, she was a daughter of the late Eldor F. and Elsie W. (Niedfeldt) Horstman.
She was the widow of David Reamer.
In addition to her husband, Doris is preceded in death by her daughter, Michelle Goodman, and her granddaughter, Fawn Zimmerman.
Doris was of the Lutheran faith.
She retired in 1995 after an extensive career background throughout the nation.
Doris is survived by grandson, Dustin Goodman; great-grandson, Valkin Zimmerman; son-in-law, Al Goodman.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. To extend sympathies online, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, Schuylkill Haven.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 8, 2019