Doris "Dot" Miller Shirey, passed away May 30 at the age of 98.
Doris was born in Mount Laffee, grew up in Port Carbon and moved to Beltsville, Md., in 1946, after marrying Clayton "Bud" Shirey, also from Port Carbon.
Doris graduated high school early and took training in bookkeeping, initially working as a bookkeeper with Sears in Pottsville. She and Clayton lived for periods of time in Massachusetts, England, Panama, Greece and Germany, while Clayton worked for the CIA.
Doris' husband predeceased her in 1980.
She is survived by a daughter, Gail; three sons, Robert, Kenneth and William; her grandchildren, Kirstyn, Brian, Bethany and Rachel; great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Darcey, Tobin and Bennett. She is also survived by a sister, Mary Lou (Miller) Goodrich, of Raleigh, N.C.
A private interment took place June 2 in Schuylkill Haven. She will be greatly missed.
Published in Republican & Herald on June 13, 2020