Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schuylkill Memorial Park, LLC & Grabowski Funeral Home
75 Memorial Drive
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-7350
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothea Ruppert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothea M. Ruppert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothea M. Ruppert Obituary

Dorothea M. (Sassaman) Ruppert, 82, formerly of Pottsville, peacefully passed away Wednesday at Seton Manor, Orwigsburg, where she resided for the past eight years.

Born May 8, 1938, in Breinigsville, she was a daughter of the late Alan and Margaret Rupp Sassaman, of Allentown.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Bertha Reitenauer, and brother-in-law, Donald Reitenauer, of Whitehall.

Dorothea is survived by her three children, Donald Dengler and the late Sandra Riegel, of Pottsville, Deborah (Dengler) Pruden-Botzer and her companion, Richard Botzer, of Pottsville, and Philip Dengler, husband to Michele, of Auburn. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Keri Delong and her companion, Todd Trivelpiece, of Sunbury, Heather Richter and her husband, Jeremy, of Minersville, Tara Martinez, of Allentown, Cynthia Dengler, of Frackville, Jennifer Turner, of Shenandoah, and Danny Turner, of Frackville; nine great-grandchildren. Dorothea is survived by her siblings, brothers, Donald Sassaman, husband to Beverly, of Orange City, Fla., Gerald Sassaman, husband to Velma, of Magnolia Minn., and William Sassaman, of Northern Cambria, and sister, Ruth Ann Belgrasch, of Breinigsville; 13 nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Grabowski Funeral Home, Schuylkill Haven. A graveside memorial service will follow on the grounds of Schuylkill Memorial Park. All family members and guests planning to attend are asked to please wear masks and follow CDC guidelines. Dorothea had a deep love of all animals, especially her two best friends, Baby Katz and Edselle. It is asked that in lieu of flowers donations be made to ASPCA or Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.grabowskifuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothea's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -