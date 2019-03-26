|
Dorothy A. "Dot" Elison, 84, of Pottsville, passed away peacefully Sunday evening at Providence Place, Pottsville.
Born in Pottsville, July 28, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Robert V. and Thelma M. Crosland Runkle.
She was a member of St. John the Baptist, Pottsville, where she belonged to the church choir for several years.
Dot was a very active member of the community, where she served on Pottsville PTA as treasurer and president of Boy Scouts Line Troop 3. She held several offices on the Pottsville Wrestling Association and was a life member of the Yorkville PTA.
She was a homemaker for her entire life and enjoyed spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, William C. Elison, on Sept. 11, 2016, and to whom she was married 63 years; brothers, Francis and Thomas Runkle; sister, Jean M. Savary; nephew, Mark Savary.
Dot is survived by a daughter, Christina D. Seiger, wife of Mark, of Pottsville; three sons, Richard C. Elison, husband of Celie, of Brookshire, Ronald W. Elison, husband of Terry, of Breinigsville, and Robert V. Elison, husband of Nancy, of Barnesville; grandchildren, Tara, Brian, John, Matt, Ryan, Emma, Michelle and Holly; great-grandchildren, Chase, Olivia, Lillian, Zepplin, Isabelle, Owen, Leah, and baby girl Elison due Aug. 19; brother-in-law, Paul Savary, of Allentown; nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at St. John the Baptist Church, 913 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, with the Rev. David J. Loeper officiating. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc., 1818 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, and from 10 a.m. Saturday, until the procession will leave for church. Interment will follow in St. John No. 2 Cemetery, Pottsville. The family requests contributions in Dot's memory be sent to St. John the Baptist Memorial Fund, 913 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, PA 17901. Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at lordbixler.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 26, 2019
