Dorothy A. "Dot" Elison, 84, of Pottsville, passed away on Sunday evening.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. John the Baptist Church. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc., and from 10 a.m. until the procession will leave for church on Saturday morning. Interment will follow in St. John No. 2 Cemetery, Pottsville. Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Lord-Bixler Funeral Home
1818 W. Mahantongo St
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-0230
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 29, 2019