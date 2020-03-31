|
Dorothy A. Melocheck, 72, of Minersville, passed away Friday at her home.
Born in Platon, Ore., she was a daughter of the late Burris and Evelyn Hartzel Montross.
She was a high school graduate of Derby High School, Wichita, Kan. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Pottsville. She was a member of Pottsville Bowling Association and was inducted into the "Hall of Fame of Bowling."
Dorothy was an avid bowler and enjoyed going to the Hollywood Casino, playing cards and doing puzzles. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.R. Melocheck, and a sister, Linda Banks.
She is survived by a daughter, Christina Barton and her husband, William, Pottsville; a son, Scott Johnson and his wife, Tiffany, Minersville; five grandchildren, Samantha Raudenbush and her husband, Matt, Shawn Barton, Cassidy Barton, Destiny Johnson and McKenzie Johnson; two great-grandchildren, Kloee Raudenbush and Brogan Raudenbush; her foster mother, Georgia Bryant; four brothers, Raymond Montross, Ernie Montross, Jesse Montross (Dorothy's twin brother), Jack Montross; four sisters, Kathy Jolly, Wanda Clemans, Jill Newton and Sylvia Montross; nieces and nephews.
A memorial service to celebrate Dorothy's life will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are by Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, 328 Sunbury St., Minersville. To offer condolences to the family or to light a candle in Dorothy's memory, visit us at www.donaldjbutlerfh.com.
