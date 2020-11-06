Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home
110 N. 2nd St
St. Clair , PA 17970
570-429-0610
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy A. Mitchell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy A. Mitchell Obituary

Dorothy A. Mitchell, 87, of Schuylkill Haven, formerly of Saint Clair, died Wednesday Nov. 4, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospice, Bethlehem.

Born April 29, 1933, in Saint Clair, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Sophia (Matz) Maste.

She graduated from high school and worked many years at Hamburg State Hospital before retiring.

She was a member of St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; brother, Joseph Maste; sister, Jean Kosmari; a grandson, Aaron Mitchell.

Surviving are her daughter, Marie Thomas, of Schuylkill Haven; two sons, Edward Mitchell and his wife, Janet, of Minersville, and Joseph Mitchell, of Myrtle Beach; two sisters, Catherine Renninger, of Harrisburg, and Joanne Maste, of Harrisburg; six grandchildren, Brooke Bowers and her husband, Johnny, Jason Mitchell and his wife, April, Daniel Mitchell, Scott Mitchell and his wife, Erin, Jonathan Weiss, Jessica Faust and her husband, Tyler; two great-granddaughters, Callie Weiss and Grammy's Little Pumpkin, Adalynn Bowers.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 250 E. Hancock St., Saint Clair. The Rev. Monsignor William F. Glosser will officiate. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Clare of Assisi Memorial Fund at the above address. Burial will be in Queen of the Universe Cemetery, Norwegian Township. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent at www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -