Dorothy Agnes (Burns) Lotz, 95, of Pottsville, passed away Tuesday afternoon in her residence with her family at her side.
Born in Pottsville, July 31, 1924, she was a daughter of the late Francis "Frank" and Louise (Reith) Burns.
She attended St. John the Baptist R.C. Grade School and graduated from Pottsville Catholic High School in 1942.
Dorothy was a member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church. She was a former member of St. John's Sodality, the Catholic Women's Union and the Yorkville Hose Company Women's Auxiliary.
She worked at the former Pottsville Castings and Iron Co. and later at Shen-Penn Production Co., Shenandoah. For many years, Dorothy volunteered at the former Good Samaritan Hospital and the Pottsville Soup Kitchen.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leo F. Lotz, on Aug. 31, 2019, and to whom she was married 49 years; first husband, Richard L. Lotz, on April 26, 1969; brothers, Francis J. Burns and Robert C. Burns; sister, Mary L. (Burns) Ebling.
Dorothy is survived by children, Thomas R. Lotz, of Pottsville, Peter G. Lotz, husband of Lynn, of Minersville, Judith A. DiObilda, wife of Vincent, of Lancaster, Patricia A. Lombel, wife of Ronald, of Pottsville, and Cynthia L. Monroe, wife of Wayne, of Highland, Md.; grandchildren, Dr. Rebecca Lombel, wife of Dr. Kamal Fahim, of Grosse Pointe Shores, Mich., Christopher Lombel, husband of Kelly, of Pottsville, Sarah Lombel, of Hershey, Celene Monroe, of Baltimore, Grace Monroe, of San Diego, and Leah Monroe, of New York City; two great-grandchildren, Marcus and Luke Fahim; brother, Charles Burns; nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at St. John the Baptist Church, 913 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, with Father David J. Loeper officiating. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. until the procession Friday, which will leave for church at Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc., 1818 Mahantongo St., Pottsville. Interment will follow in St. John No. 2 Cemetery, Pottsville. The family request contributions in Dorothy's memory be sent to St. John the Baptist Church Memorial Fund, 913 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, PA 17901. Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lordbixler.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 25, 2019