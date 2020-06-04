|
Dorothy Alda Fliegel, 80, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Wednesday, May 27, at Cedar Crest Hospital, Allentown, with her loving family by her side.
Born April 24, 1940, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Arthur Martin and Maude Sarah Snyder Huber.
Dorothy was the valedictorian of the 1958 class at Pottsville Area High School. While in school, Dorothy was a proud member of the Highland Lassies, also known as the Kilts. The 26 pipers and six drummers claim the privilege of being the only all-girl bagpipe and drum corps in the eastern United States. The unique group presented pre-game entertainment at all Pottsville Area High School football games and participated in the Spring Concert.
Dorothy was married to the late Wayne Fliegel, who passed away earlier this year. Together, they had built a home in Schuylkill Haven back in 1965 and remained there their entire lives, where they raised their three children.
Dorothy had worked at PA National Bank, Town and Country Department store, IU 29 and Reading Housing Authority.
Dorothy loved to travel, and she and her family visited just about every state, and after her children were grown, she and her husband Wayne continued this love of travel by going on 42 different cruises while seeing the world. Visiting Myrtle Beach was her favorite.
She loved camping, baking, gardening, reading and feeding the wild birds, rabbits and chipmunks.
Dorothy or "Cookie," as many knew her, was a friend to everyone and simply loved life.
In addition to her parents and husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph A. Huber.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Deborah Ann George, wife of Michael, of Shermans Dale, Krista Aileen Jones, fiancée to Joseph Andrew Jordan, of Schuylkill Haven, and Wayne Andrew Fliegel, husband to Donna Michelle, of New Market, Md. She is also survived by grandchildren, Daniel, Nicole, Cara, Reed and Chase, and a brother, James Huber, husband to Susan, of Laureldale.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Grabowski Funeral Home, Schuylkill Haven, is entrusted with the services. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.grabowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on June 4, 2020